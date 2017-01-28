Trump Admin to Publish Weekly List of Crimes Committed by Immigrants

President Trump on Wednesday signed two immigration-related executive orders that called for a range of measures, including building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, cracking down on deportations, and, in a less publicized section, publishing a weekly report on crimes committed by immigrants.

One of the orders, titled “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States,” states that “removable aliens,” or those who enter the country illegally or overstay their visas, “present a significant threat to national security and public safety.” – READ MORE