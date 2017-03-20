Trump Admin Releases Details About Border Wall

The southern border wall will be physically imposing, hard to penetrate, and aesthetically pleasing from the northern side. These are just a few of the requirements, according to a solicitation for bids the federal government posted online Friday.

President Donald Trump has ordered construction for the border wall and his recent budget proposal to Congress includes $2.6 billion toward the construction of the wall. The president has previously estimated that the endeavor will cost $12 billion in total. Responses to the Customs and Border Protection solicitation for bids are due on March 29. Contract winners will be based on sample walls built in San Diego.

Below are the requirements for the “big, beautiful wall.”

The wall must be reinforced concrete and “physically imposing in height.” The government is aiming for a 30-foot high wall, and heights of 18 feet are acceptable, but nothing less.

It should not be possible for someone to climb the wall unassisted, and it should include “anti-climb topping features.”

The wall should also prevent digging or tunneling for at least six feet below ground.

It should be able to withstand a minimum of one hour of people attempting to breach a foot wide hole using their fist, sledgehammer, pick axe etc.

When it comes to the creation of a hole larger than one foot in diameter, the first 12 feet of the wall should withstand these efforts for up to four hours.

The north side of the wall, which faces the U.S., “shall be aesthetically pleasing in color, anti-climb texture, etc., to be consistent with general surrounding environment.” In addition, “the wall fittings and fixtures shall be secured on the north side of the wall to shield from external attack.”

Trump called for the wall to have a “big, beautiful door,” and the posting calls for the wall design to accommodate large mechanized vehicle sliding gates.

