Trump accuses Obama administration of wiretapping Trump Tower phones

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower days before the 2016 presidential election in a series of tweets Saturday.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Trump likened the tactic to McCarthyism and indicated a “good lawyer” may be making a case against Obama for the actions. Trump is likely referring to efforts by the U.S. intelligence community to monitor his campaign for contact with Russian intelligence officials.

Some Trump campaign officials allegedly had contact with Russian intelligence during the campaign, The New York Times reported in mid-February. The Justice department officials cited intercepted phone calls between the campaign officials and the intelligence officers.

Obama administration aides also spread classified intelligence related to possible Trump campaign contact with Russia around the government, TheNYT reported Wednesday. The effort centered on leaving a trail of alleged evidence for government investigators to follow.

“The only new piece of information that has come to light is that political appointees in the Obama administration have sought to create a false narrative to make an excuse for their own defeat in the election,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in response to the allegation.

(DAILY CALLER)

