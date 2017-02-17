Trudeau Tells Europeans That Trump ‘Gets Things Done’

Sounding like a voice from the President Donald Trump’s administration, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he was impressed with Trump during their meeting this week in Washington.

“What I saw from the American president was a focus on getting things done for the people who supported him and who believe in him, while demonstrating that good relations with one’s neighbors is a great way of getting things done,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau was speaking at a news conference in Strasbourg, France along with the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. Tajani echoed Trudeau’s message of reassurance and suggested that Canada can play a special intermediary role between the U.S. and Europe because Monday’s Washington summit had “paved the way for better relations between European Union and the United States of America,” Tajani said.

“We want to work with the Americans. Over the next years, the Canadian work is very good for relations between us and America. It’s easier for the Canadians to speak to the Americans.”

Trudeau spoke at length about the Monday meeting with Trump, claiming the two leaders are seeking many of the same goals and have much in common with their appeal to the middle class, something the PM suggested was “a positive example that everyone is going benefit from around the world.”

In town just a day after the European Parliament had narrowly ratified the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on Wednesday, Trudeau suggested the agreement could be “one of the last” such trade agreements if it fails to satisfy all parties.

“The European Union is a truly remarkable achievement, and an unprecedented model for peaceful co-operation. Canada knows that an effective European voice on the global stage isn’t just preferable — it’s essential,” Trudeau said. It was the first time a Canadian prime minister had addressed the European Parliament.

“If we are successful, CETA will become the blueprint for all ambitious, future trade deals. If we are not, this could well be one of the last.”

