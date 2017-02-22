Trudeau Admits He Was Wrong For Refusing To Speak English

Still under investigation by Canada’s language police, the Commissioner of Official Languages, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized to English-speaking residents of Quebec in a Valentine’s Day message that was just publicly released on Monday.

Trudeau issued his “sincere regrets” for refusing to speak any English at a town hall in Sherbrooke, Quebec last month.

“Thank you for using our country’s two official languages,” Trudeau said en francais to Judy Ross, who had a question about healthcare. “But since we’re in Quebec, I’ll respond in French.”

Ross said she was completely taken aback by Trudeau’s apparent condescension and disrespect.

Trudeau refused to speak any English at the event, even though he was asked several questions in Canada’s overwhelmingly dominant official language.

It was just one of several embarrassments Trudeau experienced over his two-week trek across Canada, where he was confronted by angry energy patch workers, Canadian supporters of President Donald Trump, a desperate professional who can’t afford her expensive hydro and even an elementary student who quizzed Trudeau on his famous father’s arrogance towards Western Canada.

The “no-English spoken here” episode prompted several people to file complaints against Trudeau with the language commissioner.

In his message to Quebec anglophones, Trudeau admitted his error and issued his “sincere regrets.”

“Canada is a bilingual country, and as such, I recognize that I should have answered questions in the language they were asked, be it in Quebec or anywhere else in Canada,” Trudeau wrote to the Quebec Community Groups Network.

“I understand the importance of the prime minister of Canada speaking to minority language communities in their own language.”

Trudeau also wrote and apologized to the Townshippers’ Association.

“First of all, let me be clear that my personal commitment and love for our two official languages is unequivocal,” Trudeau told the Townshippers. “I have stood up my entire life for our linguistic minorities across the country, and I will continue to do so as prime minister.”

The Quebec Community Groups Network, a network of Quebec English-language community groups, said it was “very pleased” with Trudeau’s apology.

“The letter was gracious and heartening, as it was clear our prime minister understands the importance of speaking to minority language communities in their own language.”

