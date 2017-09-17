Tropical Storms Lee, Maria brewing in the Atlantic

Two tropical systems are expected to strengthen as they cross the Atlantic Basin into next week, including one that poses a threat to Irma-devastated areas in the northern Caribbean.

Ninety-six L, located about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands, presents the biggest risk to land as it continues to gain strength over the coming days. People in the Lesser Antilles should be preparing for yet another impactful tropical system.

The storm will quickly track to the west or west-northwest through the weekend, likely reaching and passing over the Lesser Antilles on Monday as a tropical storm or hurricane.

This would be the third tropical system to impact the area in two weeks, following major hurricanes Irma and Jose during the first week of September.