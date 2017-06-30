Triggered MSNBC Responds To Trump’s Tweets: ‘It’s A Sad Day For America’

After President Donald Trump lambasted “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning on Twitter, MSNBC released a statement calling it a “sad day for America.”

Trump tweeted several inflammatory opinions, calling Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and saying that he had seen Brzezinski “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” an MSNBC spokesperson responded.

MSNBC spokesperson responds to Trump’s tweets: “It’s a sad day for America…” https://t.co/I8V10VELpU pic.twitter.com/t98NuGG1Ve — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017

Mark Kornblau, NBCUniversal News Group’s Senior Vice President of Communications, also released a series of reaction tweets.

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, “it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.” — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

@POTUS tweets this morning are not just beneath the dignity of the office, they are beneath the dignity of The Office. pic.twitter.com/QQFOU355lp — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

Trump’s harsh tweets Thursday come on the heels of several other critical comments regarding many mainstream media outlets.

