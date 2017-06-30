True Pundit

Triggered MSNBC Responds To Trump’s Tweets: ‘It’s A Sad Day For America’

After President Donald Trump lambasted “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning on Twitter, MSNBC released a statement calling it a “sad day for America.”

Trump tweeted several inflammatory opinions, calling Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and saying that he had seen Brzezinski “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” an MSNBC spokesperson responded.

Mark Kornblau, NBCUniversal News Group’s Senior Vice President of Communications, also released a series of reaction tweets.

Trump’s harsh tweets Thursday come on the heels of several other critical comments regarding many mainstream media outlets.

