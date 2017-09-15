Trey Gowdy Wants James Comey Back Before Congress For Questioning (VIDEO)

GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy said Thursday that there is “sufficient factual basis” to investigate why former FBI Director James Comey decided not to charge Hillary Clinton before interviewing key witnesses.

“There is sufficient factual basis to bring him in and ask him, ‘When did you make up your mind that you weren’t going to charge Secretary Clinton?’ I can tell you because I’ve seen with my own eyes he made up his mind before he interviewed her,” Gowdy told Fox News. “How far back, whether it was two weeks or two months, quite frankly is immaterial to me. He did it before he interviewed the last witness.”

One of the first rules of an investigation is to hold off on a final conclusion until reviewing all evidence that witnesses present, something that Comey did not do, according to Gowdy. – READ MORE