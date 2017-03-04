Trey Gowdy: ‘Did You Ever Hear The Media Call For Special Counsel For President Obama?’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Rep. Trey Gowdy talked at length about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal during a Friday interview on “The Mike Gallagher Show.”

The South Carolina Republican agreed that the attorney general’s decision was the correct one before launching an assault against Democrats and the media for making a mountain out of a molehill.

“The reality is Jeff Sessions is not going to be in the courtroom prosecuting this case,” he stated. “If it was good enough for the media for Holder and Lynch, look — it exposes their hypocrisy all of the sudden about Sessions, but did you ever hear the media call for special counsel for President Obama?”

“I feel like I’m watching ‘The Notebook.’ They’ve fallen in love with the special counsel regulation they didn’t know existed a few months ago.”

You can listen to the entire interview below.

LISTEN:



(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].