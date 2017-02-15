Trey Gowdy: Democrats Took ‘An Eight-Year Long Vacation From Doing Oversight On The Exec. Branch’ (VIDEO)

Trey Gowdy told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Tuesday that Nancy Pelosi, Elijah Cummings and the rest of the House Democratic caucus took “an eight-year long vacation from doing oversight on the executive branch.”

The South Carolina Republican first noted that after watching Democratic leadership’s Tuesday press conference on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, he thinks his “colleagues have amnesia.”

“I will say this,” he posed to MacCallum. “They are very well rested because for eight years. They didn’t lift a finger to do oversight.”

“All of that energy you saw today at their press conference, that is because they went on an eight-year long vacation from doing oversight over the executive branch,” Gowdy continued. “I am all for the committees of jurisdiction, looking into it. I am also for looking into how classified information can make its way into the public domain.”

“That is not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. It’s a legal issue.”

(DAILY CALLER)

