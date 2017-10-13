Treasury slaps sanctions on Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards as US raises pressure on Tehran

The Treasury Department on Friday slapped sanctions on an elite Iranian military organization, part of its broader strategy to ramp up pressure on Tehran.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump started a campaign to “fix” the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, telling Congress the agreement is no longer in the United States’ interests.

The Treasury is targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a military unit loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin contended the group has “played a central role to Iran becoming the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror.”

In remarks Friday outlining his strategy to curb Iran’s nuclear development and end alleged support for terrorism, Trump called the sanctions “long overdue.” – READ MORE