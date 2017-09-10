‘Traitor to the People’: Protesters Jeer Merkel on Campaign Trail

Protesters heckled and whistled at German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she has campaigned in the eastern German regions of Brandenburg and Saxony this week.

Supporters of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) and of the far-right National Democrats (NPD) heckled Merkel calling her a “traitor to the people” as she gave a speech in Torgau, Die Welt reports.

During her 30-minute speech, Merkel, who is currently leading in the polls in double digits, indirectly addressed the numerous protesters saying: “This is why we can be grateful that today we have democracy in Germany and free elections. Other peoples are dreaming of it.”

