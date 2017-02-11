Top House Dem: We Are Grateful For Chelsea Handler’s Insight

House Democrats said they were grateful comedian Chelsea Handler made an appearance at the Democratic Issues Conference in Baltimore, Md., Friday, adding they were looking forward to hearing her insights.

“A little later we are going to hear from Chelsea Handler, the comedian, the talk-show host, an advocate and someone who has not been afraid to express herself to put it mildly,” Crowley told reporters Friday morning.

Handler –the leader of the Women’s March in Sundance and a vocal supporter of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — recently announced she left the party, arguing “it’s too divisive.” And a number of Democrats said they think they can learn from what she has to say.

“What I think is great about our party is that we have always been a big tent party that has looked out for every interest of the United States — And Miss Handler has, I think we were all frustrated as a result of the election — Linda (Sanchez) and I don’t have necessarily the same ability to say, ‘We are going to quit the party,’ we are members of the Democratic party, we are elected by the Democratic party as part of the Democrats,” Crowley said. “So, I understand that frustration, but she wanted to be here, in no small part because of the women’s march and the energy that has been developed.”

California Rep. Linda Sanchez said while Handler may have opted to register as an Independent, she’s confident she and others are still enthusiastic about the principles of the party.

“I happen to think that she’s just one tremendously funny lady, but I’m looking forward to hearing their insights and through this process of this issues conference hopefully we can address what’s made her frustrated and move forward from there,” she said.

Crowley said late comedian-turned-politician Will Rogers’ quote, “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat,” is applicable when looking at those who are frustrated with the current state of politics.

“That’s probably as true then as it is today maybe, so we are happy to have her, both for her personality, for her jocularness, her humor, but also for her insight on how she sees and interprets the world,” he said.

(DAILY CALLER)

