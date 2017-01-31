Top EU Official Compares Trump’s Emergence To The Threat Of ISIS

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Union’s Brexit negotiator, lists U.S. President Donald Trump as one of three existential threats facing the EU.

Verhofstadt said Trump, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and radical Islamists, is part of a three-pronged attempt to break up the European Union.

“I have just come back from US and my view is that we have a third front that is undermining the EU … and that is Donald Trump,” Verhofstadt said in a speech at the Chatham House think tank Monday.

Trump recently hailed the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the EU and he urged more countries to follow.

“Trump spoke very favorably of the fact that also other countries will want to break away from the European Union, and that he hoped for a disintegration of the European Union,” Verhofstadt said.

Verhofstadt acknowledged the EU was in a “poly-crisis” and called for closer cooperation between member states.

“A disintegration of the Union would be a disaster … not only for Europe but also I think for our allies and for the world,” he said.

