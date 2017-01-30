Top Cruz Aide Tapped for Senior Role on Trump National Security Team

A senior adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) who played a critical role in crafting his national security agenda including efforts to stop the Iran nuclear deal and designate the Muslim Brotherhood organization as a terrorist entity has been tapped by the Trump National Security Council to serve as senior director for strategic assessments, a role that encompasses the fight against terrorist forces, the Washington Free Beacon can exclusively reveal.

Victoria Coates, a top Cruz aide and his longtime confidante, has departed the senator’s office to serve as senior director for strategic assessments in the new White House NSC, a role that will see Coates managing long-term threats to the United States. – READ MORE