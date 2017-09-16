True Pundit

‘Too Controversial’: National Anthem Muted to Start NFL Game at Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise

Outraged customers at a Riverside County, California, Buffalo Wild Wings claim an employee silenced the National Anthem as Monday’s NFL game began.

In addition to being Monday Night Football, the day also marked the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

According to CBSLA, customers said the employee refused to turn the sound up during the anthem, claiming it was “too controversial” and saying it was against “company policy” to play it. – READ MORE

  • Trippn21

    Fire the twat, or face the consequences.

  • franchise11

    BOYCOTT!