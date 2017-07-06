Tomi Lahren To Debate Chelsea Handler At Politicon

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren and comedian Chelsea Handler are going to face off in a live debate at the 2017 Politicon later this month.

The former Blaze TV host, who was fired from the network after making controversial comments about abortion on “The View,” was been a fierce defender of Donald Trump during his campaign and on into his presidency. Handler, the star of her own Netflix show “Chelsea,” has been outspoken against the president and even led a women’s march earlier this year to protest his inauguration.

The conservative pundit and liberal comedian will join in a live conversation at the third annual political convention to be held on the weekend of July 29-30 in Pasadena, California, according to The Daily Beast.

Handler, who used to host “Chelsea Lately” on E!, has only become more critical of Trump since his inauguration. Lahren has continued to defend the president and is now working for a pro-Trump advocacy group called Great America Alliance.

