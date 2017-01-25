Politics
Tom Price Promises Every American Will Have Access to Affordable Health Care
Tom Price, President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, vowed on Tuesday to make certain every American has access to affordable health care.
Testifying at his second confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, the congressman from Georgia was asked about Trump’s executive order regarding Obamacare, his solutions to provide a stable transition period after repeal, and his dealing in health care stock trades. – READ MORE