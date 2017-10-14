Tom Hanks Knows ‘All Kinds Of People’ Like Harvey Weinstein

Tom Hanks has never worked with Harvey Weinstein, but he wasn’t surprised to hear how he’s treated numerous women over the past few decades.

In an interview with The New York Times titled “Hollywood’s Most Decent Fell on Weinstein, Trump and History” published Wednesday, Hanks admits he knows plenty of rich and powerful people who act like Weinstein did.

“I’ve never worked with Harvey,” he began. “But, aah, it all just sort of fits, doesn’t it?”

Although Hanks didn't work with him, many people in Hollywood did and several of them covered up for him. When asked why that is, Hanks pointed to Weinstein's position of power.