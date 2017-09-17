Tom Cotton, David Perdue want tougher immigration language in DACA deal

Two Republican senators are lobbying senators to include their bill creating a merit-based immigration system in any bill to protect immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Spokespeople for Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia confirmed to the Washington Examiner the lawmakers are educating colleagues about the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act. They hope to make the case for the proposal and swing enough members of the GOP majorities to insist it be added if the Senate takes up the so-called Dream Act.

Democrats are demanding action to help younger illegal immigrants because President Trump has said he would rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

“Any congressional solution for DACA should also include the RAISE Act, which Trump endorsed and has broad national support,” a spokesperson for Perdue said Friday. – READ MORE