Tom Brokaw On Berkeley Protesters: ‘Violence Only Feeds The Beast’ (VIDEO)

NBC’s Tom Brokaw harshly criticized University of California at Berkeley students during a Friday morning interview on MSNBC.

“I spent a lot of time on that campus,” he told the “Morning Joe” crew. “The violence you see here only feeds the beast.”

WATCH:

“It will only solidify the Trump followers in saying, ‘these are not people that I want to be associated with.’ This is not how you respond,” he continued. “They are supposed to be — they go to one of the great universities in the world. they are supposed to be privileged people at that university.

“They can’t hear somebody who comes and has a message that is completely contrary to what anybody else wants to hear but is allowed to speak on the campus? I think it’s outrageous, quite frankly, and I think it’s contrary to what they are attempting to do.”

(DAILY CALLER)

