TOLERANCE: Liberal Activists Sent Anthrax Scare To Andy Puzder’s Wife

President Donald Trump’s original nominee to lead the Department of Labor, Andy Puzder, personally experienced just how far liberal activists are willing to go when they differ with others politically.

“The pressure on my family was really tremendous,” Puzder told conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt Monday morning. “I hung in there until I was told we might not have enough votes for me to go forward, and I didn’t want a tilted windmill,” Puzder explained.

Puzder withdrew his name from consideration earlier this month after Senate Republicans told the White House that they did not have the votes to confirm his nomination.

Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, which counts Hardee’s and Carl’s, Jr., as its top brands, blamed a “tsunami of fake news” and revealed new details on intimidation tactics employed by liberal activists and the fight for fifteen movement.

“Although there wasn’t any coverage of this, there was an envelope left at our house, addressed to my wife that had white powder in it, a pink piece of paper with ‘Trump’ written on it,” Puzder explained to Hewitt.

“The white powder was in a plastic bag, but you open the envelope and a little powder came out,” he continued to explain.

Puzder also explained how his payroll account at work had been hacked, and how Fight for Fifteen sent 8-10 protesters to his front door while he and his wife were home one Saturday afternoon. “They had a panel van that drove around our neighborhoods, claiming that I was abusive to women,” Puzder explained, saying it was clearly meant to intimidate him and his family.

“I was told there was a paper — doll with a noose around its neck and there was — again, addressed to my wife, not addressed to me, which shows the cowardice of these people,” Puzder said.

Puzder at one point found strength in his wife under the mounting pressure, asking if she wanted him to throw in the towel. “And what? let the bad guys win?” replied Puzder’s wife, Deanna Descher.

Hewitt asked Puzder to thank his wife for him, presumably for remaining staunchly behind her husband during the nomination process in the face of a constant barrage of attacks from labor union-funded groups and anti-Puzder forces.

After Puzder’s withdrawal, Trump nominated R. Alexander Acosta to lead the Department of Labor.

