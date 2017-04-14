True Pundit

Politics

TOLERANCE: Arizona Democrat Said He Wants to Punch Female Colleague In Throat Over School Choice Bill

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

An Arizona Democrat said that he “wanted to punch” a female Republican colleague in the state legislature “in the throat” over the passage of school choice legislation she introduced, according to the Arizona Capitol Times.

State Rep. Jesus Rubalcava, a Democrat, said that his desire to attack Republican state Sen. Debbie Lesko was because of the way that Lesko was “prancing around” after her legislation passed. – READ MORE

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit