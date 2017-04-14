Politics
TOLERANCE: Arizona Democrat Said He Wants to Punch Female Colleague In Throat Over School Choice Bill
An Arizona Democrat said that he “wanted to punch” a female Republican colleague in the state legislature “in the throat” over the passage of school choice legislation she introduced, according to the Arizona Capitol Times.
State Rep. Jesus Rubalcava, a Democrat, said that his desire to attack Republican state Sen. Debbie Lesko was because of the way that Lesko was “prancing around” after her legislation passed. – READ MORE