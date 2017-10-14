Titans WR Rishard Matthews Tweets He Will No Longer Play in the NFL, if Made to Stand for the Anthem

Liberals are quite fond of saying they’ll move to foreign countries, if Republicans get elected to the presidency. Yet, to the disappointment of all, they remain. Something like that may be starting with NFL players and anthem protests.

Take for example, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews. On Thursday, Matthews was asked by a Twitter user, whether he would stay in the locker room, or take the fine or penalty for kneeling during the anthem. The Marine pictured in Matthews’ profile pic is his half-brother, Christopher Ruiz, who died in Afghanistan in 2015.

So @_RMatthews of @titans says he'll quit NFL if he has to stand for national anthem. Bye, dude. pic.twitter.com/ybnYOgZSyq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 12, 2017

