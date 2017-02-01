Timed for Trump: CNN Suddenly Beefs Up Investigative Reporting, With Leftist Advisers

NPR media reporter David Folkenflik touted the news on Monday that CNN announced a “major new initiative in investigative reporting” without really noticing the irony: Why are all the liberal outlets beefing up their I-teams now that Barack Obama has left the White House?

The laugh line comes in the middle, when Andrew Morse, the executive vice president of editorial for CNN/U.S insists: “This effort is not a response to the administration in Washington, but it’s certainly well-timed,” Morse said. “It’s very important for us to do good, solid independent work at a time like this.” – READ MORE