Tim Scott Says That Black Republicans Are Like Unicorns

FOLLOW US!



South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott cracked a joke about being a black senator during his speech at the Washington Press Club Foundation dinner Wednesday.

Scott spoke to fellow lawmakers and reporters at the dinner as one of the main speakers at the event. Much of his speech centered around him being the only black Republican senator.

“A black Republican is like a unicorn … people don’t believe we actually exist,” Scott quipped.

Scott also joked about his own experiences with officers, a topic he has spoken about before.

“Now I know that this is not an occasion to discuss issues. I know that. But with all that’s been going on between the minority communities and law enforcement, I just got to say – I love the police. And I tell that to the officer each and every time he pulls me over and asks me is this my car!” Scott joked.

Scott also explained why he has not joined the Congressional Black Caucus, a group of black legislators.

“Why would I want to join a black group run by a white dude? In the South, we call that a plantation! I’m just saying,” Scott said.

Scott is becoming well known for his comebacks. After a Twitter user called him a “House nigga” for supporting Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Scott responded with “Senate.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].