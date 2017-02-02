Tim Ryan: The Democratic Party Is ‘in Oblivion as We Speak Now’

When Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo told Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Ohio) on Thursday there was an article out that described House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) leading the Democratic Party “into oblivion,” Ryan said the party is already there.

Bartiromo was referencing a Breitbart article published Tuesday. The article, written after CNN aired a town hall with Pelosi and host Jake Tapper, argued that the top Democrat in the House is unable to make a coherent and convincing political argument since she is “bathed in the glow of media approval, while the Democrats seem to think they are still winning, fervently denying the political reality.” – READ MORE