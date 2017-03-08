Tim Kaine’s Son Arrested For Rioting Against Trump

The youngest son of Hillary Clinton’s running mate, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, was arrested in Minnesota over the weekend for rioting against President Trump.

Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, was arrested with four other people and charged with second-degree riot for his activities during a pro-Trump rally held in the rotunda of the Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul on Saturday.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, around 400 Trump supporters and 50 protesters were gathered at the “March 4 Trump” event.

Kaine, who goes by “Woody,” was with a group of people who set off fireworks in the rotunda, police said. A smoke bomb was also set off.

One 61-year-old Trump supporter said she was hit in the head by remnants of the smoke bomb.

When Kaine was being apprehended, he reportedly “turned around and squared up to fight” with the arresting officer,” St. Paul police spokesman Scott Linders told the Pioneer Press on Tuesday.

Police are still not sure whether Kaine helped light the fireworks or smoke bomb.

Tim Kaine issued a statement on Tuesday expressing support for his son.

“We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues,” he told the Pioneer Press. “They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”

Students for a Democratic Society, the radical left-wing group, advertised that it was holding counter-protests at the capitol building. It is unclear if Kaine is part of the group.

