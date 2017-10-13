Tillerson: Trump will scorn but not bolt from Iran nuke deal

President Donald Trump will say Friday the Iran nuclear deal is no longer in America’s national security interests, but he won’t withdraw from the landmark 2015 accord or immediately re-impose sanctions against Tehran, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, other U.S. officials and outside advisers to the administration.

Trump’s speech from the White House on Friday afternoon will outline specific faults he finds in the pact but will also focus on an array of Iran’s troubling non-nuclear activities, said Tillerson and other officials and advisers. Those include Tehran’s ballistic missile program, support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and other groups that destabilize the region, including in Yemen, human rights abuses and cyber warfare.

In his speech, Trump will notify Congress that he is “decertifying” the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, arguing that while Iran may be complying with the letter of the agreement, the accord itself is not sufficient to be in U.S. interests. In remarks ahead of his address to a group of conservative voters, Trump previewed his position by calling Iran “a terrorist nation like few others” and urged his audience to listen in.

His speech will put the onus on Congress to decide within 60 days whether to snap the sanctions back into place, modify the law or do nothing, according to Tillerson. – READ MORE