Tillerson Just Saved $500 Million Withdrawing From UNESCO

The U.S. stands to save more than $500 million that the government owes to the United Nations by withdrawing from the organization’s cultural heritage arm.

The Department of State announced Thursday that it will officially pull back from the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) by the end of 2018, taking an inactive observer role rather than that of a contributing member.

Most of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s rational for withdrawing stems from the “anti-Israel bias” at UNESCO, but the government is also concerned about about the U.S.’s growing debt to the organization.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” the State Department said in a press release, citing “concerns with mounting arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias at UNESCO.” – READ MORE