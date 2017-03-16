Tillerson: ‘I’m Confident’ Budget Cuts Will Make State Dept. ‘Much More Efficient’ (VIDEO)

Rex Tillerson told reporters in Tokyo Thursday morning that he is “confident” President Trump’s proposed budget cuts to the State Department will make the agency “much more efficient.”

“The level of spending that the State Department has been undertaking, in particular this past year, is simply not sustainable,” Trump’s secretary of state stated. “As time goes by, there will be fewer military conflicts that the U.S. will be directly engaged in.”

“I’m confident with the input of the men and women with the State Department we’ll construct a way forward that allows us to be much more effective, much more efficient and be able to do a lot with a lot fewer dollars.”

(DAILY CALLER)

