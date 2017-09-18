Tillerson Considering Closing Cuban Embassy Over Mysterious Sonic Attacks (VIDEO)

Sec. of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday said that he is considering shutting down the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba over a spate of mysterious sonic attacks aimed at American diplomats stationed there.

“We have it under evaluation. It’s a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered. We’ve brought some of those people home. It’s under review,” Tillerson told CBS “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson.

