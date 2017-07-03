Thousands Protest For Democracy As Beijing Issues Strong Warning To Hong Kong

Thousands of protesters demanded the preservation of freedom and democracy in Hong Kong as the Chinese government in Beijing issued its strongest warning yet to the semi-autonomous island.

Wrapping up a three-day visit commemorating the 20th anniversary of the return of the former British colony to Chinese control, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a tough speech Saturday.

“Any attempt to endanger China’s sovereignty and security, challenge the power of the central government, … or use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland is an act that crosses the red line and is absolutely impermissible,” he said.

Hong Kong has become restless in recent years, with frequent calls for the protection of democratic freedoms and, in some cases, independence, concepts to which Beijing is firmly opposed. During Xi’s visit, he swore in Hong Kong’s new pro-Beijing leader.

The Chinese government’s rhetoric suggests that China may attempt to further involve itself in Hong Kong’s politics, as well as enact new security legislation to counter sedition and subversion. Beijing has taken a tougher stance on Hong Kong in recent years, especially in the aftermath of the 79 days of the “Occupy” protests in 2014. China has been cracking down on dissidents in Hong Kong to preserve the stability it desires.

The presence of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Hong Kong has been a sensitive issue for years, leading the military to keep a relatively low profile. While in Hong Kong, Xi oversaw a massive military parade, the largest display of military might in two decades. As more than 3,000 Chinese troops moved in formation at the Shek Kong base, Beijing sent a very clear message to the island.

Shortly after Xi’s speech Saturday, the first time the Chinese government has mentioned a “red line” in Hong Kong, thousands gathered in the sweltering heat at Victoria Park to demand “universal suffrage.” People marched with signs criticizing the Chinese president, while others called for the end of the Communist Party of China. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s new leader, was selected over a much more popular candidate in an election deemed entirely undemocratic, as the Chinese government is believed to have directly influenced the election.

When she addressed the crowds Saturday, Lam spoke in Mandarin, not the Cantonese dialect spoken in Hong Kong.

In the wake of the turnover in 1997, the Chinese government agreed that Hong Kong and the mainland would operate under a “one country, two systems” agreement. but Beijing no longer believes this setup to be in the best interests of the central government. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang said Friday that the original arrangement, which assured the protection of the basic rights of Hong Kong, is “history and of no practical significance” now. Every year, to protest Beijing’s increased involvement in Hong Kong, people rally for democracy.

When Hong Kong was first returned to China, China watchers assessed that the process would liberalize mainland China. Now, many assert that the opposite is true as Beijing steps up the pressure on the island.

