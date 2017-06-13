Thousands are helping out a formerly homeless man after he rushed to help wounded children when a bomb detonated in Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert May 22.

Thanks to generous donors, 35-year-old Stephen Jones now has about $57,000 U.S. dollars sitting in a JustGiving online charity account. The funds are remaining in the account while officials at JustGiving decide the best way to get him the money in a “sustainable manner … to ensure he gets the best outcome that works for him,” a JustGiving spokesman told The Sun.

Jones was sleeping outside the arena’s entrance when a bomb detonated inside. After hearing the explosion and seeing victims run out covered in blood, Jones rushed inside to help the wounded, reportedly pulling nails from children’s arms, and out of one girl’s face.

“I don’t class myself as a hero,” Jones told ITV News. “I class myself as a normal citizen that would’ve done the same as anybody else would’ve done.”

In the weeks since the bombing, Jones has been living in a hotel room paid for by the co-owner of London’s West Ham United Football Club, David Sullivan, and his son. The duo are paying for the former homeless man to live in an apartment for six months, all expenses paid. Sullivan Jr. expects the tenancy agreement to be in place by the end of the week, according to a Monday tweet.

Many have dubbed Jones the “Homeless Hero of Manchester.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].