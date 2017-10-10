‘Thoughts And Prayers’ Video Game Ridicules Religious Response To Las Vegas

A “Thoughts & Prayers” video game has exploded in popularity, mocking those that responded to the Las Vegas massacre with prayer and comforting words.

The game, made for both desktop computer and mobile, originally launched three days after the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting in June 2016, but has been even more widely shared in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, according to Christian Today. The developers specifically decry the GOP and the Christian religious right with the game-play and visual design.

The GOP elephant features on the game’s desktop tab, and the main screen prompts the player to click on either thoughts or prayers as a series of mass shootings play out over a map of America, saving none of the potential victims. – READ MORE