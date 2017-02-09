This veteran-run coffee company wants to take on ‘anti-American’ Starbucks to ‘make coffee great again’

As Trump supporters threaten to boycott Starbucks, Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is seizing the opportunity to win over coffee drinkers who support the president.

Soon after Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz announced plans to hire 10,000 refugees, in response to President Trump’s executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries and all refugees from entering the US, BRCC made a promise of its own.

The company, which sells coffee blends, monthly coffee club subscriptions, and java-centric apparel and gear, posted that it would hire 10,000 veterans, just as the pro-Trump movement to boycott Starbucks gained steam. – READ MORE