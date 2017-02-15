This Old Lady Wants Trump ‘Arrested’ Over Flynn

Michael Moore called for President Donald Trump to be arrested and impeached following the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

The 62-year-old filmmaker ranted on Twitter Monday night that Trump should resign because he reportedly knew about the phone call between Flynn and the Russian ambassador. On Monday, Trump accepted Flynn’s resignation. In his resignation, he apologized for misleading the president and Vice President Mike Pence about the call in which he allegedly discussed sanctions levied against Moscow.

“He’s only first to go. One by one they will drop until the so-called president is told “you’re fired.” Up next, Miller & Bannon,” Moore tweeted.

He's only first to go. One by one they will drop until the so-called president is told "you're fired." Up next, Miller & Bannon. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

“Fondly remembering traitor Michael Flynn at the Republican convention leading the cheer from the stage: “LOCK HER UP,” he added.

Fondly remembering traitor Michael Flynn at the Republican convention leading the cheer from the stage: "LOCK HER UP." — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

“Flynn was colluding w/ a foreign gov’t accused of helping throw the election 2 Trump,promising them they would be taken care of. Arrest him,” he continued.

Flynn was colluding w/ a foreign gov't accused of helping throw the election 2 Trump,promising them they would be taken care of. Arrest him. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

Let's be VERY clear: Flynn DID NOT make that Russian call on his own. He was INSTRUCTED to do so.He was TOLD to reassure them. Arrest Trump. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

TRUMP KNEW EVERYTHING. It will all come out. Along with the rest of Trump's collusion & obedience to Putin. #IMPEACH pic.twitter.com/HGdvgjHumY — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

The Washington Post & NY Times now reporting Trump HAS KNOWN FOR A MONTH Flynn lied about the Russian call – and Trump did nothing. #IMPEACH — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

The Washington Post & NY Times now reporting Trump HAS KNOWN FOR A MONTH Flynn lied about the Russian call – and Trump did nothing. #IMPEACH — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 14, 2017

Rosie O’Donnell also tweeted that Trump had committed “treason” in response to his tweet that the real story about Flynn is the “illegal leaks” coming out of Washington, D.C.

[email protected] – no the problem is u – ur criminal behavior and ur spineless appointed minions – u are the problem donald – #TREASON #USA,” O’Donnell tweeted.

@realDonaldTrump – no the problem is u – ur criminal behavior and ur spineless appointed minions – u are the problem donald – #TREASON #USA — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 14, 2017

