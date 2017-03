This Old Lady Wants Dems To ‘Take A Page’ Out Of Watergate & Demand Special Prosecutor On Trump Russia (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



This Old Lady Wants Dems To ‘Take A Page’ Out Of Watergate & Demand A Special Prosecutor On Trump Russia (VIDEO)

.@MMFlint has some advice for the Democrats: Take a page out of Watergate and demand a special independent prosecutor. #LastWord pic.twitter.com/M1yi4lewQ2 — The Last Word (@TheLastWord) March 3, 2017