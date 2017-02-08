This Old Lady Is Convinced An ‘Army Of Comedy’ Will Take Down Trump

Michael Moore is convinced that an “Army of Comedy” will take down President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old filmmaker tweeted that Trump’s “skin is so thin” that entertainers like Alec Baldwin and others mocking him will mean the end of his presidency.



(Photo: YouTube screengrab)

“As I’ve said many times, it will be an Army of Comedy that brings him down. His skin is so thin, he can’t handle the humor or the ridicule,” Moore tweeted.

The filmmaker also said he believes that press secretary Sean Spicer’s career is over after Melissa McCarthy portrayed him in a popular “Saturday Night Live” skit over the weekend.

“Once ChevyChase mimicked Pres Gerald Ford w/his pratfalls, Ford’s re-election was over. Tina Fey destroyed Sarah Palin. Now Sean Spicer #SNL,” Moore tweeted.

“I believe Melissa McCarthy has ended the career of Sean Spicer,” he added.

(DAILY CALLER)

