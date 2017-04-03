True Pundit

Michael Moore claims that human “extinction” started after President Donald Trump eliminated Obama-era climate regulations Tuesday.

The 62-year-old filmmaker shared his bizarre thoughts on Twitter, saying historians would mark the beginning of the end for everyone living on earth after Trump signed an executive order “killing” all of  President Barack Obama’s “climate change regulations.”

Michael Moore (Getty Images)

“Historians in the near future will mark today, March 28, 2017, as the day the extinction of human life on earth began, thanks 2 Donald Trump,” Moore tweeted, adding later that the Environmental Protection Agency has been prevented from focusing on “climate change.”

 

“Trump has signed orders killing all of Obama’s climate change regulations. The EPA is prohibited henceforth from focusing on climate change,” he said.

 

The filmmaker’s latest comments are just the latest in a long line of attacks against Trump since he was sworn in as president. In the last few months, Moore called for the president to be arrested and impeached following the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. The filmmaker also launched a website designed to have Trump removed from office.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

