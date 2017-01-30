This is what $20 million hidden under a mattress looks like

Ever wondered what $20 million hidden under a mattress looks like? Well, the US Attorney’s Office in Boston has you covered.

Federal officials posted a picture of the jaw-dropping scene on Twitter Monday, just weeks after uncovering the cash during a money-laundering bust related to TelexFree Inc.’s $3 billion global fraud case.

“Photo of $20M seized in box spring following arrest of Brazilian national in scheme to launder proceeds of TelexFree,” the prosecutors’ office tweeted, along with the photo. – READ MORE