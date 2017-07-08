‘This Is News’: More Than 10% Of Rachel Maddow’s A-Block Was Awkward Silence [VIDEO]

TV host and political commentator Rachel Maddow took to the air to discuss what she declared a “fake news” story that was sent to her show, using a full 10 percent of her time to silently stare at the camera.

In the middle of attempting to denounce a false “top secret” document that she implied was sent to her by the Trump administration to ruin her credibility, she spent nearly three minutes in extremely awkward silence.

WATCH:



Aside from the occasional lip smacking, blouse adjusting or paper shuffling, Maddow spent the time sitting silent at her desk, leaving only the wind of the empty studio to fill the audience’s ears with the feeling of the cold emptiness of a slow news day.

