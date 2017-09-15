This is how much jail time Anthony Weiner faces for sexting a minor

Disgraced ex-congressman Anthony Weiner faces up 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to sexting a minor, according to Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, Weiner’s lawyers asked a judge to spare him a prison sentence, arguing that a jail sentence would halt the ongoing therapy the former Democratic lawmaker is undergoing.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors will seek a shorter jail sentence — between 21 and 27 months — however, the deal is not binding on the judge, Bloomberg noted. Weiner must also register as a sex offender and surrender his iPhone. – READ MORE