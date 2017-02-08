This Is CNN: John McLaughlin Returns From The Dead to Oppose Trump’s Travel Ban

CNN pulled off quite a miracle on Sunday.

They brought TV political talk show host John McLaughlin back from the afterlife (or wherever you think he is) and inserted him into a fancy graphic that had him opposing President Trump‘s temporary immigration travel ban.

FTVLive caught the screwup and called it “sloppy.” The site also keenly pointed out that CNN “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter was bitching about Trump’s typos, saying that they hurt the reputation of the White House.

McLaughlin joined others in opposing the ban, including former Sec. of States Madeleine Albright and John Kerry as well as former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice and former Sec. of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano.

No word on whether Stelter will explain how the network managed to bring McLaughlin back to life on his Sunday “Reliable Sources” program this weekend. Or if he’ll just go ahead and book him on his show.

He wrote for National Review and hosted “The McLaughlin Group.”

McLaughlin died in August at the age of 89.

(DAILY CALLER)

