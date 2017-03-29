This $56,199-Per-Year Campus Offers ‘Self-Identified White Students’ A Safe Space To Feel Guilty

FOLLOW US!



Loyola University Chicago offers a campus club “for self-identified White students” to admit their own racist feelings and to complain about the racism they perceive around themselves.

The segregated “affinity group,” called Ramblers Analyzing Whiteness, allows all students “who self-identify as White” to talk about their “anger and confusion about institutional racism” and to confess “guilt and hope about internalized racism.” Members can also “examine what it means to be White” and “begin the journey of operating in solidarity with others and their privilege.”

Students interested in joining Ramblers Analyzing Whiteness can’t just decide to start showing up at meetings. No, no.

Like other white affinity groups in the United States — such as, say, the white supremacist organization American Vanguard — Ramblers Analyzing Whiteness is a closed group.

Members must undergo an application process and take part in half a dozen two-hour workshops on topics including white privilege, safe spaces and cycles of oppression, according to Campus Reform.

Because “White as a racial/ethnic category is difficult to define,” any students who “self-identify as White” appear to be able to apply.

“You may also identify as bi-racial and/or multi-racial, where you may come from a mixed-race, mixed-heritage family where some members identify as White.”

The website of Loyola’s members-only Ramblers Analyzing Whiteness group features a 2009 article entitled “Becoming an Anti-Racist White Ally: How a White Affinity Group Can Help.”

The lengthy article, published by the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, praises “white affinity groups” and observes that the “thought of white people convening to discuss race conjures images of the KKK and other supremacist organizations.”

“How ironic, given that white people routinely gather in monochromatic groups to discuss just about everything — except race — in our segregated society,” the article also claims.

The cost for a year of tuition, fees and room and board at Loyola Chicago is $56,199. The Jesuit school is located right on the shore of beautiful Lake Michigan.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].