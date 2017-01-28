They’re Back-k-k! Leftist Crazies

Quoting Yogi Berra, “It’s like deja-vu, all over again.” Now that the Republicans are back in power the left (Democrats, Hollywood, and mainstream media) have dusted off all their old rude crude tactics in an attempt to brand America a hellhole of discontentment, pain, suffering, and unfairness.

ObamaCare caused cancer patients to lose their life-saving doctors. Millions of Americans lost health care plans they were happy with which Obama promised they could keep. He lied. Blacks suffered big time under Obama, moving backwards. – READ MORE