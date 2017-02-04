Politics Sports
‘They’re a**holes’: NFL legend Mike Ditka rips reporters who demand Tom Brady denounce friend Trump
As the Super Bowl showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons draws near, outspoken, no-nonsense NFL legend Mike Ditka had a message for sports reporters demanding that Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady denounce recent actions by his friend, Republican President Donald Trump.
“I think these people are — can I say this? — that they’re assholes,” Ditka proclaimed during interview on WABC-AM’s “Bernie & Sid Show” Thursday. – READ MORE