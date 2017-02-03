These Quotes From the Paper Neil Gorsuch Edited in College Are Pure Gold

While he was an undergraduate student at Columbia, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, created the Federalist, a conservative-leaning school paper that mocked liberal campus life and Joe Biden’s bad grades.

Articles by Gorsuch have surfaced since his nomination Tuesday night, many containing quotes that are too good to ignore.

Gorsuch teamed up with fellow students P.T. Waters and Andy Levy, who is now a Fox News contributor and satirist, to create the paper, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.