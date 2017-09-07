These Are The Destructive Paths Forecasters Predict Hurricane Irma May Take

As government officials prepare for Hurricane Irma, forecasters are relying on weather models to figure out exactly which paths the storm will take once it’s off Florida’s coast.

The National Hurricane Center shifted Irma’s projected path eastward Wednesday based on updated weather model predictions showing the Category 5 storm’s eye hugging the Florida coast.

Atmospheric scientist and hurricane expert Ryan Maue tweeted out the different paths Irma could take. European and U.S. weather models show Irma taking a similar track up Florida’s Atlantic coast, but there are some differences between the predicted paths.

Irma may not make landfall, but that doesn’t mean the storm won’t cause a substantial amount of damage.

Irma’s projected path is very similar to Hurricane Matthew’s in 2014. That storm did about $10 billion worth of damage, despite not making landfall.

The National Centers for Environmental Prediction’s model shows Irma hugging Florida’s eastern coast as it moves north towards Georgia, Maue tweeted. The strongest Atlantic storm outside the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean sea should be off the Florida coast by Saturday.

The U.S. GFS model is an "east of Florida" solution –> next 5-days from most recent forecast (2 AM) pic.twitter.com/esR6o5vpmj — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 6, 2017

The European model shows a similar scenario, according to Maue, the main difference being that Irma stays a little closer to the Florida coast and then heads straight into South Carolina by Tuesday.

European model is closer to FL coast but slight miss — instead heads directly north into Carolinas (still not good). pic.twitter.com/cc4JtPJqDq — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 6, 2017

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration model shows Irma slamming into the Bahamas, but turning north before getting too close to the Florida coast.

NOAA's hurricane model is also well east of Florida. #IrmaHurricane pummels Bahamas but makes a hard right turn north before FL by weekend. pic.twitter.com/NeJDG85zSv — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 6, 2017

Despite the fact that predictions regarding the path and intensity of the storm are still speculative, many Floridians are either stocking up in provisions or evacuating inland.

