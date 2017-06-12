British Prime Minister Theresa May’s future could be decided within days, as the Conservative Party weighs its options after a disastrous election gamble.

May will face Conservative MPs Monday or Tuesday to make a plan for the future. Graham Brady, who leads the prominent 1922 committee of Conservative lawmakers, said the party has two options moving forward. It either sticks with the plan to rule with the Democratic Unionist Party or calls a new election.

“There are only two choices. One is for us to get on, in what I think is the responsible way, and try to form a government and try to offer the right kind of responsible leadership that the country needs,” Brady told BBC Radio 4 Sunday, according to Reuters. “The other would be to go back to the country for another general election.”

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson urged his fellow Conservatives to back May instead of plotting a coup to oust her in a leaked WhatsApp message Sunday to his party colleagues.

“Folks we need to calm down and get behind the prime minister,” Johnson wrote in a message, according to ITV.

Many believe Johnson is next in line to lead the party. Johnson denied claims he’s making a push for the leadership Sunday, saying he backs May to remain at 10 Downing Street.

George Osborne, editor of the Evening Standard and the former British chancellor, called May a “dead woman walking.”

“It’s just how long she is going to remain on death row,” Osborne told BBC Sunday.

